Dean 'Candy Man' Corll: The Houston Mass Murders

The 1970s was the era of teenage runaways, and Houston was no different. But, what happens to the adolescent who mysteriously vanishes and desperately wants someone to find them?

Who's searching for the young man, or young woman, that disappears from the happiest home, or at the very least, the mediocre household with the moderately sincere mom and the dad who is, at the minimum, a "nice" drunk?

Most parents and siblings of the missing believe that the kid who enjoys a roof over their heads and halfway decent parents wouldn't take off and never contact their folks again.

But, this is what the authorities wanted families of misplaced youngsters to believe in the 70s. And, this is what serial killer Dean Corll wanted law enforcement to conclude. For a while, that's what they did concur.