Ryan Seacrest Jokingly Waves Off Wardrobe Malfunction On' Live'

Ryan suffered a wardrobe malfunction while hosting the Live With Kelly and Ryan with Kressley, who filled in for Kelly Ripa, who was on vacation. As Kressley walked out and took a seat, Seacrest joined him, only to realize that he forgot to zip up the moment he sat down. "By the way, my fly is down," Ryan told the audience while trying to zip his suit and correct the fashion blunder.

Kressley, 52, upon the reveal, joked in response, "What? I guess you're just happy to see me!" The American Idol host laughed and went to share that h changed his pants at the last minute, shortly after he saw how stylish the Queer Eye alum showed up to set. He went on to assure his co-host that he looks "looks fantastic."