Gisele Gushes Over Husband Tom Brady On His Birthday

A few days ago, Gisele Bündchen shared a touching Instagram tribute to the Buccaneers quarterback with her 19 million+ followers on his birthday. Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are Tom and Gisele's children. They got married back in 2009. Along with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, the sportsman shares parental responsibility for Jack, 14.

Tom has praised his wife for taking charge of their family while he concentrates on his life on the field. Tom had previously stated his intention to retire from football in February 2022 before changing his mind just one month later.

Birthday Tribute

In honor of her spouse, Gisele made a post. Although Bündchen herself was absent from the picture, Brady is seen posing with the couple's two kids, Vivian,  and Benjamin, after a Buccaneers game. Brady has always had a love for fashion. However, this year, he dabbled in the apparel industry with the launch of his Brady brand, which features activewear, swimwear, and even underwear.

Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️

Tom Shows Massive Love For His Wife

A few weeks before Tom's birthday, Tom Brady showed his wife Gisele Bündchen's love in a new Instagram post without making a mistake. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a unique message on social media to remember Gisele's birthday, expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life.

Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity.

Brady Brand Releases New Swimwear Line

On his personal Instagram profile, Tom posted a picture to promote the July 28 launch of his new swimwear line for his company. In January this year, the Buccaneers' quarterback introduced his athletic clothing line for guys. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained his motivation for founding Brady Brand.

"I wanted to create something that can sustain the entire part of the day. And it's gotta look great," He declared." There was the great intention of trying to accomplish something special, and a lot of details went into our work; he continued, there was a lot of creativity to what we are doing."

IWC Watch Ambassador

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a few images on social media to announce her new Partnership with IWC watches. When photographed, Gisele was dressed in a long-sleeved back dress that reached her feet. There was a huge, exposed cut-out at the back of the dress. She wore no other jewelry, just a silver IWC watch on her left wrist.

