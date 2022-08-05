Gisele Gushes Over Husband Tom Brady On His Birthday

A few days ago, Gisele Bündchen shared a touching Instagram tribute to the Buccaneers quarterback with her 19 million+ followers on his birthday. Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are Tom and Gisele's children. They got married back in 2009. Along with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, the sportsman shares parental responsibility for Jack, 14.

Tom has praised his wife for taking charge of their family while he concentrates on his life on the field. Tom had previously stated his intention to retire from football in February 2022 before changing his mind just one month later.

Swipe to see the post.