NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Move Mattise Thybulle, Tobias Harris In Blockbuster Trade With Utah Jazz

But we know Daryl Morey is rarely satisfied. He's always looking for ways to improve the roster and has proven to be one of the most aggressive deal-makers in the Association, which is why some believe he still has an ace up his sleeve.

Considering that, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the Jazz could be a potential trade partner for the Sixers, as they'd gladly take on big contracts as long as they come with future picks attached.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Sixers would get Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic in return for Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.