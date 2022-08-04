Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Sequin Dress

Getting back to her Instagram post, Hudgens shared plenty of snaps from the fundraiser, including a selfie with Michael Kors. Thanking the fashion designer for her custom dress in the caption, the actress said: "All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria."

She also gave a shout-out to her fashion stylist, Jason Bolden, and tagged everyone involved in the event.

Fans swooned over the eye-popping look, flooding the comments with hearts and heart-eyes. "Stunning babe!" wrote fellow actress Kimberly Daugherty, while another user said: "Whatta queen."

"When you smile, flowers bloom in my heart," gushed a third person, with a fourth user raving: "Hudgens sisters = goddesses."

Keep going for more photos!