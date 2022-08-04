Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Sequin Dress

Vanessa Hudgens was leggy and strapless in a scintillating minidress as she took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her trip to Italy. Jetting off to Capri for a UNICEF fundraiser on July 31, the High School Musical star showed off her custom Michael Kors look for the event and raked in the compliments from her 46.7 million followers.

Scroll to see the pics!

Dazzling In Sequins

Vanessa Hudgens in tight-fitting metallic-hold gown with a high slit.
Shutterstock | 673594

Hudgens went all out for the big night, flashing her sculpted legs and shoulders in a thigh-skimming cream dress covered in sparkling sequins. With its bodycon-fit design offset by a voluminous, glimmering train, it exuded sophistication and sex appeal.

The 33-year-old paired it with sky-high Jimmy Choo gold heels and brilliant jewelry from Chantecler, which included a statement choker and a cuff bracelet. She wore her hair tied in an elegant bun and sported glimmering nails in perfect coordination with her outfit.

Check it out below!

Double Trouble

Vanessa Hudgens takes a selfie with her sister Stella at UNICEF fundraiser in Italy.
instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

Photographed on a balcony beneath an arch that perfectly framed the sunset, the brunette beauty posed up a storm to show off the eye-popping look. Her sister, Stella Hudgens, was right by her side, rocking her very own Michael Kors sequin dress. Unlike her older sibling, the 26-year-old opted for a vibrant color and was clad in a fiery red, ankle-length number with strappy black stilettos and a matching purse. Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

This is not the first time that the Hudgens sisters twinned in matching outfits while abroad. Just two months ago, the duo was taking France by storm in boho-inspired fits from Cult Gaia.

Scroll for more photos!

'A Special Night'

Vanessa Hudgens takes a selfie with Michael Kors at UNICEF fundraiser in Italy.
instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

Getting back to her Instagram post, Hudgens shared plenty of snaps from the fundraiser, including a selfie with Michael Kors. Thanking the fashion designer for her custom dress in the caption, the actress said: "All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria."

She also gave a shout-out to her fashion stylist, Jason Bolden, and tagged everyone involved in the event.

Fans swooned over the eye-popping look, flooding the comments with hearts and heart-eyes. "Stunning babe!" wrote fellow actress Kimberly Daugherty, while another user said: "Whatta queen."

"When you smile, flowers bloom in my heart," gushed a third person, with a fourth user raving: "Hudgens sisters = goddesses."

Keep going for more photos!

A Vision In Green

A frequent feature on Bolden's Instagram, Hudgens recently rocked a stunning lime green frock in a photo shared by the stylist last week. Snapped out on a prairie, she looked anything but plain in a one-shoulder tunic dress from Taller Marmo with a furry trim running from the sleeve all the way to her toes.

This comes after The Princess Switch star wore lime green at Sarah Hyland's bachelorette party in Mexico. Leaving little to the imagination in a cut-out braless minidress with netted panels on the sides, she partied hard at Casa Aramara before the bridal shower moved on a yacht.

