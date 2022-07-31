Paige Spiranac Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Swimwear

Paige has transitioned from being a golf influencer to a full-time celebrity, so being dubbed the sexiest woman alive certainly has its perks.

One month after Maxim labeled her the "sexiest woman alive," the golfer-turned-influencer ventured out for the magazine's Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami on Saturday to celebrate her newfound title. She looked terrific in the bikini-inspired emblem.

The golf influencer who thinks being sexy is about confidence and feeling good in your skin flaunts her enormous bust in a recent social media post.