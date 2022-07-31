Paige Spiranac Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Swimwear

Close-up of Paige Spiranac
Paige has transitioned from being a golf influencer to a full-time celebrity, so being dubbed the sexiest woman alive certainly has its perks.

One month after Maxim labeled her the "sexiest woman alive," the golfer-turned-influencer ventured out for the magazine's Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami on Saturday to celebrate her newfound title. She looked terrific in the bikini-inspired emblem.

The golf influencer who thinks being sexy is about confidence and feeling good in your skin flaunts her enormous bust in a recent social media post.

Paige Questions Fans While Sharing Views

Paige has been making news for the right reasons exclusively and shared a selfie with her 3 million+ followers. She was wearing a black swimsuit with white hems that teased her cleavage as she split her blonde hair, which rested on her shoulder. She had a natural makeup look and finished her outfit with sunglasses dangling from her hair.

Hi🥰 today is great day to play some golf with your friends! What’s your favorite golf course you’ve played?

She captioned the post.

Celebrating Cam Smith's Victory

In addition to celebrating her Maxim cover, Spiranac celebrated the weekend's victory after accurately predicting Cameron Smith of Australia to win the 150th British Open. "Congrats to Cam Smith for a historic win.

And congrats to myself for picking him to win," Paige tweeted after the win. Despite this, Spiranac joked that she hoped her prediction "ages well come Sunday" when she revealed on Instagram that she had picked Smith to win the British Open.

Checkered In Bikini

Spiranac displayed her cleavage while posing in a blue and white checkered bikini with a high-rise bottom and ruched triangle top. She was leaning against her garden entrance, highlighting her big smile and bare lips. She had a middle part and styled her hair in a light blonde tint with bouncy curls.

Paige Opts For Huge Career Change

During an Instagram "ask me anything" session on Monday, the 29-year-old influencer answered queries from followers and went into detail on the development of her career, which recently included a "sexiest woman alive" award from Maxim magazine.

She disclosed to her fans how things have changed since being named; “I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible,” Spiranac said in an Instagram Story.

