Sofia Vergara uploaded a snapshot of herself from her modeling days on Instagram last week Thursday, continuing her love of nostalgic posts. The modern family star has graced our timeline for a few months with timeless photos of her in a bikini. Thursdays are slowly starting to become the day we anticipate seeing another timeless bombshell of hers.

We are not complaining, of course. Sofia brought back memories of her time modeling in Los Angeles in this image.

Check out the pictures below.