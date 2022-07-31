NFL News: Saints' Michael Thomas Comments On Returning To Field

It has been 18 months since New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has graced an NFL field. And the pass catcher's return to the field on Wednesday was an emotional one.

Thomas returned to the field for the first time since 2020 due to complications around an ankle injury. He participated in every drill in practice except full team drills.

While no timetable has been offered for when the 29-year-old will be 100% again, Thomas has opened up about his thoughts about being on the field again.