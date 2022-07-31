Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

Paris Jackson has just upgraded from a $2 million home to another property nearly double the price, and with a touch of Old Hollywood history to boot.

That’s not to say, though, that the house she vacated wasn’t grand in its own right. Located in scenic Topanga Canyon, the charming wood and glass abode was acquired by the 24-year-old model and singer back in 2017 for $2 million . In late 2020, she sold the property, which sits on more than an acre of wooded land just a short drive to the beach, for $2.3 million.

Keep scrolling to see her rustic former home.