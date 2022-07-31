Alexandra Daddario Lounges By The Pool In Swimwear

Close-up of Alexandra Daddario
chisom

Alexandra has been enjoying herself immensely, from marrying her beloved Andrew Form to vacationing in the Tropics and attempting to save turtles from the busy road. We must admit; that she looks stunning in her most recent photos. It's what we refer to as "The Married glow." The Lotus Star posted a photo with her followers, letting them know what she was up to. In the photo, she appears to be having fun.

Pool Day

In an unknown location, Alexandra Daddario is unwinding by a swimming pool. The Percy Jackson actress is seen in the first picture stretched over a sun lounger, one hand across her face as if to shield her from the sun's vile rays.

Notably, the almost-empty glass of red wine on the table next to the chair would have eased some groggy feelings. In the second image in the collection, Alexandra Daddario seems to be enjoying a well-deserved nap.

This time, the shot is a little further back, and thanks to how the sunlounger is positioned, we can see more of the pool Alexandra Daddario is relaxing by. The reflection of the thick vegetation surrounding her has given the water a green tint, making it an exquisitely deep blue.

Checkered In Bikini Top

The Percy Jackson star is pictured dashing on a sandy beach and being stopped mid-stride. In the Instagram photo, Alexandra Daddario is dressed in very attractive beach attire. We can presume that the long gingham skirt and top were provided by Reformation fashion since they have been tagged in the photo. The low-cut square blue-and-white checkered top highlights Alexandra Daddario's remarkably flat stomach and makes her appear stunning.

The White Lotus actress had a lavish wedding to director Andrew Form in New Orleans, Louisiana, and everyone thought she had just stepped out of a Disney film since the princess aura was so dominant. Alexandra Daddario chose a slightly more acceptable style for summer in South Louisiana instead of going large and poofy. According to the actor, the Danielle Frankel design appeared to belong in New Orleans.

A Yoga Practitioner

Yoga is one of the ways Alexandra maintains such firm and toned abs. She uploaded a video of herself stretching and cooling down in March after a yoga practice before continuing her day. Alexandra once disclosed to Health about her eating; "When I'm hungry, I want food, like, now, or else I get very cranky."

