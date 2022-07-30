Death Penalty Upheld For Notorious '80s Serial Killer Charles Ng

Charles Ng, now 61, was convicted in 1999 of killing six men, three women, and two baby boys in 1984 and 1985.

Ng and Lake kidnapped their victims and then took part in bondage and sadism before finally committing murder. They were initially suspected of killing up to 25 people, though authorities say they have not found evidence supporting that.

"This is one of those stories that's been passed down through time in this community," said Calaveras County Lt. Greg Stark, whose father worked for the department at the time of the slayings. "There's been wild estimates, and there's been conservative estimates, and honestly I don't think anybody will ever know due to how they were disposing of the bodies."