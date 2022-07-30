Nicole Scherzinger does not just have a fantastic voice; she has a gorgeous body too! The singer-songwriter went on holiday with her beau and had been regaling her 5.4 million followers with photos from the vacation. She shared a series of snaps to her Instagram account while enjoying some serenity in an infinity pool.
Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Submerges Figure In Infinity Pool
Enjoying Serenity In Infinity Pool
Despite having a successful career, Nicole finds time to relax and unwind. The 44-year-old enjoyed serenity in a dark blue bikini while enjoying some alone time in an infinity pool. She submerged most of her figure in the pool, giving only a glimpse of her triangle bikini top that barely contained her cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were equally on display. She paired the bikini with dark sunglasses.
The silky smooth skin soaked up the sun rays. The Pussycat Dolls singer swam around in the deep blue water with her dark hair trailing behind her. Captioning the post, she quoted author Sarah Jake Roberts: “The greatest gift you can give yourself and the world that you serve: the most balanced version of you.” “Happy blessed Sunday fam 🤍.”
Bathing In Moonlight
Nicole loves herself some luxurious moments in the tropics. The Buttons hitmaker shared a series of snaps showing off her perfectly toned and curvy physique while “bathing in the moonlight.” She wore a glittery silver two-piece bikini that complemented her tan complexion. The strapless bikini top displayed her cleavage, thanks to a plunging neckline and full cups connected by an O-ring.
She paired the tiny bikini top with matching low-cut bottoms, accentuating her flat stomach and washboard abs. She posed against the glass railing of the balcony with a backdrop of the nighttime sky. Crediting musician Patrick Dwyer for the shots, Nicole noted that she is “Bathing in the moonlight 🌑”
Nicole Is Getting Married
The singing beauty is getting married too! According to friends, Nicole and her rugby-playing beau Thom Evans are getting married after two years of dating. The two began dating in 2020 and are preparing to spend their future together after Thom, 37, reportedly proposed.
The sportsman was said to have popped the question while they were on holiday in Europe over the past few weeks. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend of the couple revealed, “They are getting married.” “The couple have just returned from a holiday in Mykonos, Greece, where Evans is thought to have proposed.”
Their Romance Story
Mirror reports that Nicole and Thom met at The X Factor: Celebrities in 2019, where the singer was a judge while Thom was a contestant in a make-shift boy band, Try Star. Although the boy band failed to impress the judges and viewers, Thom and Nicole found one another, and before long, the pair were flirting outrageously on the show. However, the two did not embark on a romance until January the following year.