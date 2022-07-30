Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Submerges Figure In Infinity Pool

Despite having a successful career, Nicole finds time to relax and unwind. The 44-year-old enjoyed serenity in a dark blue bikini while enjoying some alone time in an infinity pool. She submerged most of her figure in the pool, giving only a glimpse of her triangle bikini top that barely contained her cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were equally on display. She paired the bikini with dark sunglasses.

The silky smooth skin soaked up the sun rays. The Pussycat Dolls singer swam around in the deep blue water with her dark hair trailing behind her. Captioning the post, she quoted author Sarah Jake Roberts: “The greatest gift you can give yourself and the world that you serve: the most balanced version of you.” “Happy blessed Sunday fam 🤍.”