Tony Costa: The 'Cape Cod Vampire' Serial Killer

Necrophilia may have introduced itself to the masses during the early 70s with the rise of serial killers. A murderer who is a necrophiliac kills and has sex with the corpse. They may leave the dead body in a remote location to revisit it. Some killers have described wiping away the insects, which will later be helpful to investigators in solving the crime, to have sex with or violating the lifeless body again.

It is the ultimate control/power play. It is what Tony Costa did to his victims in Cape Cod. The "Cape Cod Vampire" was befitting of Costa, for he had all the charm of the Hollywood blood suckers and the venomous orchestration to kill, leaving bite marks on his casualties.

Provincetown and Truro, Massachusetts, were settings where bodies were proof that a killer with more than contempt for women was on the loose. A crazed lunatic with a monstrous ravenousness for blood was a clear and present danger.

Costa was convicted of shooting to death Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki, and according to reports, the police discovered their bodies mutilated.