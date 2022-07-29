It's been more than a year since a young Arizona-based geologist seemingly disappeared into thin air, and his family is on a mission to find out exactly what happened to him.
Arizona Geologist Seemingly Vanished More Than A Year Ago
The Latest
Daniel Robinson Showed Up For Work On June 23, 2021, But Quickly Left
Daniel Robinson was last seen when he left the Buckeye, Arizona, site, where he worked as a hydrogeologist, just minutes after arriving on June 23, 2021. It is unclear why Robinson left so quickly.
Robinson Sent Strange Texts To A Woman Before He Vanished
He sent a strange text just a day before to a woman who said she barely knew him and had tried to cut off contact. That text has raised questions about his state of mind, but family members say Robinson had no history of mental health issues or any other concerns about his mental state.
A Rancher Found Robinson's SUV About A Month After He Was Last Seen At Work
On July 19, 2021, about a month after Daniel Robinson was last seen at work, a rancher located Robinson’s 2017 Jeep Renegade battered and rolled onto its passenger side in what was described as a ravine.
The location was a little over two and a half miles from the worksite in a remote part of the desert. The police did a ground search but did not find any sign of Daniel Robinson.
The Family Created A Website To Draw Attention To Robinson's Missing Persons Case
Robinson's family created a website to bring attention to the fact he remains missing, and it serves as a place where they offer any updates on the case and seek tips from the public.
On the site, they wrote, "Daniel has an innate passion for adventure and is known to travel in opportune moments. However, he always has communicated with family on his travel plans. That day, Daniel was on the job when he went missing and was said to have been last seen by a worker from another company who worked with him at a Well. He made plans to be with family before going missing and looked forward to that meeting in July. Daniel is a Scientist that love nature, love his family and expressed plans for his future."
Family Has Raised Concerns About How Police Handled The Case From The Beginning
On the one-year anniversary of Robinson’s disappearance, the Buckeye Police Department released a statement that touched briefly on investigators’ efforts and asked anyone with information to call 623-349-6411. The agency has also worked with the National Missing And Unidentified Persons System to create more buzz around the case and make sure it is known that Robinson is still missing.
"When a loved one is missing, it is a terrifying, confusing and stressful time for families and our entire community," the Buckeye Police statement read. "Investigators continue their pursuit of answers that can bring Daniel home and provide closure for the Robinson family and the many people who have been touched by his case."
On the website created by Robinson's family, there is some criticism for how the case has been handled to date.
"Our next goal is to continue pushing forward to find out what happened to Daniel, even if it means no help from law enforcement. We will continue to seek support from anyone who wants to help," the website reads. "We won’t settle for the minimum amount of searches and support sworn law enforcement officers and detectives are giving Daniel’s case. The way that Daniel’s case was handled from day one by law enforcement can easily cause him to become one of the many missing without ever having answers."