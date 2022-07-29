Arizona Geologist Seemingly Vanished More Than A Year Ago

On the one-year anniversary of Robinson’s disappearance, the Buckeye Police Department released a statement that touched briefly on investigators’ efforts and asked anyone with information to call 623-349-6411. The agency has also worked with the National Missing And Unidentified Persons System to create more buzz around the case and make sure it is known that Robinson is still missing.

"When a loved one is missing, it is a terrifying, confusing and stressful time for families and our entire community," the Buckeye Police statement read. "Investigators continue their pursuit of answers that can bring Daniel home and provide closure for the Robinson family and the many people who have been touched by his case."

On the website created by Robinson's family, there is some criticism for how the case has been handled to date.

"Our next goal is to continue pushing forward to find out what happened to Daniel, even if it means no help from law enforcement. We will continue to seek support from anyone who wants to help," the website reads. "We won’t settle for the minimum amount of searches and support sworn law enforcement officers and detectives are giving Daniel’s case. The way that Daniel’s case was handled from day one by law enforcement can easily cause him to become one of the many missing without ever having answers."