Larsa Pippen In Bikini Gets 'Up Close And Personal'

Larsa Pippen is known in the reality television world as a housewife with a history and then some! The socialite and fashionista first came on to the scene as the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, parlaying her marriage into her own brand as an ambassador of haute living.

With several successful ventures to her name, she became an original cast member of the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Miami, appearing in its premiere in 2011. She left the show and had more than a few scandals that made headlines, only to rejoin the show last year.