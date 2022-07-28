NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Mocks Davante Adams' Hall Of Fame Comments

It's been a while since the Packers made it to the Super Bowl, and that's the only asterisk in Rodgers' otherwise flawless résumé. He knows he's still in debt in that regard, and winning the Vince Lombardi trophy will be the only accolade that matters from now on:
"Obviously we want to win a Super Bowl, and individual accolades are great. But being present in the moment I think is really important, especially for an older player, because each moment is just a little bit more special," the QB concluded.
The NFC promises to be a bloodbath again next season. But you never put your money against Aaron Rodgers.