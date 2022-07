The Bills were on the losing end of a coin toss in the playoffs and suffered a heartbreaking end to an impressive season. But they've only gotten better this year, especially with the addition of Von Miller.

Losing OC Brian Daboll could sure take a toll on their offense, but they have so many weapons and a perennial MVP candidate under center, so their mindset needs to be 'Super Bowl or bust' from Week 1.

As long as Allen is healthy and looking at that roster, they'll be the team to beat in the AFC until further notice.