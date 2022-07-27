Keke Palmer had it up to here with the comparisons between her and fellow actress Zendaya and she has made her feelings clear. “I've had a blessed career,” the actress said in response to the comparisons which arose after a viral post on Twitter.
'I'm An Incomparable Talent': Keke Palmer Clamps Down On Comparisons To Zendaya
Clamping Down On Comparisons
Keke shut down the comparisons between her and Zendaya following a series of interactions among netizens. It happened that a tweet went viral over the weekend in which the Twitter user suggested that the reason she has not achieved the same level of success as the Euphoria actress is because of colorism. “I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers,” the Twitter user wrote.
“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
Keke Is Grateful For Her Achievements
CNN reports that the tweet however did not sit well with Keke, who responded with her own tweet on Sunday. “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever,” she tweeted. The former child star went on:
“The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”
She went on to add, “I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old.” “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE,” she wrote. “I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”
Mental Health As A Child Actress
Keke opened up about how being a child star affected her mental health. The 28-year-old former Nickelodeon actress who got her first start in the industry at the age of 10, spoke with British Vogue last week about her dealing with “a lot of depression and anxiety” earlier in her career.
She explained that these issues arose as a result of “not being able to process my emotions” and “having so much responsibility at a young age.” She however discovered the “power of positivity” and was able to overcome depression.
Being Open On Struggles
This is not the first Keke is speaking about her mental health. In 2017, the True Jackson, VP alum shared her struggles in her self-help book ‘I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.’ She also spoke about struggling with fame on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May.
In addition to her openness about her mental health issues, the Scream Queens actress shared her battle with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, which she said led to acne and unwanted body hair. She shared her experience with the health issue on her Instagram account in December 2020.