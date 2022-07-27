'I'm An Incomparable Talent': Keke Palmer Clamps Down On Comparisons To Zendaya

Keke shut down the comparisons between her and Zendaya following a series of interactions among netizens. It happened that a tweet went viral over the weekend in which the Twitter user suggested that the reason she has not achieved the same level of success as the Euphoria actress is because of colorism. “I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers,” the Twitter user wrote.

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”