9-Year-Old Boy Lone Survivor Of Attack That Left Family Dead

Maquoketa Caves State Park has been closed until further notice. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies on all three victims and on the suspect and will release the findings once completed. Police have not indicated how they were killed and whether Arlo suffered any injuries.

"Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation and their concern for the Schmidt family," police wrote. "Investigators do not believe there is an on-going risk to the public."