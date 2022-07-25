Tech CEO Arrested In 30-Year-Old Murder Case After Two Mistrials

John Kevin Woodward, 58, chief executive of online training company ReadyTech, was arrested July 9 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after arriving there from Amsterdam.

Woodward currently resides in the Netherlands but is an American citizen

He is accused of killing 25-year-old Laurie Houts, a computer engineer who was found dead in her car in Mountain View, not far from her office at Adobe Systems back in 1992.