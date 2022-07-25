Pregnant Dana Alotaibi Stabbed To Death By Husband On Hawaiin Highway

Men seldom have to live in fear of their pregnant wives murdering them. A pregnant wife or girlfriend experiences that terror too often. For over a decade, pregnant women have been the target of their significant other's rage, captivating news audiences with suspenseful details of the soon-to-be mother's last whereabouts before they went missing or final moments before their murder.
Dana Alotaibi had many moments warning her and those in positions of authority about her last days. Alotaibi was a military spouse killed by a U.S. Marine who police identified as her husband Bryant Tejada-Castillo. This "Soldier of the Sea," or more like it, her "Devil," as both are terms used to describe Marines, decided to hold court for Alotaibi on the side of a Hawaii freeway on Wednesday. He decided she needed to pay for whatever she did to him, and the penalty was death.