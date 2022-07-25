Pregnant Dana Alotaibi Stabbed To Death By Husband On Hawaiin Highway

The Scott and Laci Peterson case is perhaps one of the most sensationalized illustrations of a homicide-pregnancy death. Scott Peterson was convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife Laci in 2004. Many cases mirror the Peterson's dark conclusion to a sketchy relationship.

HLN's Nancy Grace reported that the FBI showed the number one killer of pregnant women was not diabetes or heart attacks. The chief culprit was men.

National Library of Medicine: A more recent (2005–2020) study estimated homicide rates among pregnant or postpartum women from death certificates in 37 states with enhanced pregnancy mortality surveillance. The pregnancy-associated homicide rate was 2.2 to 6.2 per 100,000 live births, compared with 2.5 to 2.6 per 100,000 for nonpregnant and nonpostpartum women.

When the perpetrator is known, the largest proportion of homicide cases during or around pregnancy occurs at the hands of an intimate partner. The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) is a repository of data on all suicides, homicides, and other forms of violent death in the United States. An analysis of 2003–2007 data from the 16 states in the NVDRS at that time found a pregnancy-associated homicide rate of 2.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. Another study using 2003–2015 NVDRS data from 27 states found that of 8,078 female victims older than age 10 whose perpetrator was identified, 4,980 (59.2%) were killed by an intimate partner, with 98.6% of those victims killed by a male intimate partner.

Murdering pregnant women is an epidemic. But, unlike Laci, Alobaiti didn't appear to have a strong support system. The social media influencer spoke on Youtube about how she didn't receive the help she needed from anyone.