Penelope Cruz Stuns In Pink Floor-Length Dress

Penelope Cruz looked chic in her soft pink dress with embroidered detail at a recent Santa Barbara, California event. The actress looked fresh and younger than her 48 years in this outfit, with her hair and makeup being light and natural for the most part.

The Spanish actress is known worldwide as a style icon; over the years, she has truly ramped up her status as a fashionista.

She is a brand ambassador and muse for several luxury brands in her native Spain and the United States. She posted a glimpse of herself at the stand on her Instagram with well over 6 million followers who were stunned at how poised she looked. The Oscar winner truly captivates anywhere she goes!