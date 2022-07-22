Erika Jayne Goes Topless In Bikini Bottoms

American singer and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is famous for her beauty and gorgeous physique.

Erika loves posing for the camera and showing off her incredible figure when she does. The 51-year-old TV personality also enjoys posting captivating bikini and near-nude photos on her Instagram. These photos usually leave her followers in awe of her beauty.

Relax and check out some of Erika's best bikini photos