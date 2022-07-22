Erika Jayne Goes Topless In Bikini Bottoms

American singer and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is famous for her beauty and gorgeous physique. 

Erika loves posing for the camera and showing off her incredible figure when she does. The 51-year-old TV personality also enjoys posting captivating bikini and near-nude photos on her Instagram. These photos usually leave her followers in awe of her beauty.

Relax and check out some of Erika's best bikini photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Erika Leaves Little To Imagination

Erika flaunted her figure in a stringy beaded bikini bottom with a pair of high heels extending her toned legs. She posed topless, giving her fans a glimpse of the side of her boobs.

The brunette beauty struck a bombshell pose as she lay down, allowing her sexy body to be the center of attraction. Meanwhile, her hair and large bracelets were perfect accessories for the shoot. 

Erika Stuns In High-Cut Swimsuit 

A sultry image from March 7, 2022, ignited Erika's Instagram page. The reality television star posted a collage of the same image, which showed her looking stunning as she posed outdoors and beside a pool. She wore a high-cut swimsuit and some strappy shoes.

Erika wore an animal-print bathing suit that appeared custom-made for her physique because she rounded it out flawlessly. The swimsuit included straps at the halter-style neckline. She also displayed her hips and a lot of skin around her breast area, thanks to the suit's incredibly low-cut bottom.

The RHOBH star finished her ensemble with a pair of dangling earrings, oversized sunglasses, and silver shoes.

Erika Poses In Style 

The TV personality stretched out on the sunbed and posed by leaning forward and supporting herself with her arms against the bed. She cocked her head and placed her hands on her lower waist. Erika bowed her knees and crossed her thighs, trying to hide her nethers from view.

The picture's backdrop featured breathtaking views of the adjacent island, the water, and the sunset's vibrant hues in the sky. She captioned the post, "I feel good."

An Outpouring Of Likes And Compliments

The Bravo star's followers responded positively to her photo. The upload received more than 60,000 likes and over a thousand comments, many of which praised Erica's beautiful figure.

"Always stunning and gorgeous even at 50," one fan wrote. 

"You've got a great body," another fan commented. 

"Those legs are incredibly sexy, Erica!" gushed another fan. 

Erika understands how to get her followers' attention. Hence, one cannot bet against her sharing more jaw-dropping bikini photos in due time.

