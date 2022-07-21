David and Victoria Beckham make celebrity lifestyle so enviable as the couple journey across Europe on their 5 million Pounds yacht. While the fans are no doubt excited to see the fashion/beauty mogul and her husband around and about, Victoria took it upon herself to become David's personal photographer. She shared different swimming shots of the ex-footballer including one with their last born Harper.
Victoria Beckham Shares Swimsuit Photo Of David Beckham
The Latest
Victoria Is David's Personal Photographer
Victoria sent kisses from Positano, with a picture of her hot husband David, and cheekily added, "You're Welcome," for the 30.2 million watchers on her feed. He looked ocean ready in his mini polka dotted shorts revealing his numerous body tattoos while he stood akimbo on the edge of the pier.
Before Italy, the couple was in Croatia and Victoria sent more kisses alongside a picture of David and their eleven-year-old daughter Harper Seven Beckham.
Saying Hi To An Old Friend
According to The Sun, the Beckhams are currently on a vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast and they aren't the only celebrities there. They bumped into Sarah Ferguson and waited to exchange pleasantries before continuing on their journey.
The Duchess of York was enjoying a nice seafood meal on Amalfi Coast when the celebrity couple breezed passed. It was only natural that Victoria, 48, paused to greet the Duchess, 62, since they have a close relationship. In 2017, the latter hosted Harper's birthday in the palace.
David Beckham Gets 'Posh Spice' Back
Victoria isn't the only one doing paparazzi duties on their vacation as David got her back in her "vulnerable moment." The former Spice Girl did lunges with a resistance band to keep her body in shape and her husband filmed her from the coffee bar. She wore all-black sportswear with a cropped top, high-waist leggings, and a face cap.
He also recorded Harper roller skating effortlessly and said he was trying to keep up with the 11-year-old. He, on the other hand, couldn't go as fast but he made sure to qualify for dad of the year by capturing her moment.
Not All Roses For The Beckhams
It's not all roses for the Beckhams this summer as Daily Mail reports they had a stalker. The ex-footballer was reportedly helpless in the situation and it was frustrating for him to be unable to protect his children. Luckily, the culprit, Sharon Bell, was charged and the law has since taken over the situation.