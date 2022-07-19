Sandra Bullock Puts Her Malibu Beach Cottage Up for Rent

Actress Sandra Bullock
Shutterstock | 714445

Sandra Bullock, an Oscar-winning actress and seasoned real estate investor has put one of her two Malibu properties up for rent. Those interested in renting from an experienced real estate investor must shell out a hefty sum of $30,000 monthly. 

Sandra purchased the property in 2020 for $5.3 million. One can understand why the actress fixed such a huge amount for the property's rent, given its unhindered whitewater views and plentiful amenities. 

For more information about the lavish residence, keep scrolling.

Celebrity Neighbors 

Sandra Bullock's listed Malibu cottage offers great views
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

The property is tiny, with just two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across around 1,300 square feet, but it has a lot going for it.

Sandra recently did a thorough contemporary remodeling of the 1958-built property and installed wide-plank hardwood flooring, glass walls, and high-end Wolf and SubZero equipment in the kitchen.

In addition, Sandra and Halle Berry are a few neighbors in the 24/7 guard-gated neighborhood where the property is situated. There is no doubt the neighborhood is for high-end individuals. 

Other Notable Amenities 

Outdoor dining space
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

The Bird Box actress has another home in the same neighborhood besides the cottage. She spent an astonishing $8.5 million on a larger seaside building, which she reportedly uses as her vacation home.

Some features in Sandra's listed Malibu cottage include a walled and gated courtyard with an outdoor dining space, fire pit, bar seating area, and BBQ, among other noteworthy attractions in the neighborhood. The combined living and dining area inside has glass sliders that open to a raised deck perfect for sunbathing. The restored master bathroom is outfitted with twin sinks and a built-in soaking tub, while the master bedroom has stunning ocean views and access to the same terrace.

A Successful And Prolific Real Estate Investor

Inside Sandra Bullock's listed Malibu cottage
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Although the 57-year-old actress and producer from Virginia recently took a break, she has been acting and producing consistently for over 30 years. She also has a long history of being a successful and prolific Hollywood real estate investor. Sandra owns no fewer than 15 homes spread out over the United States. In addition to her recently listed Malibu home, a $20 million Beverly Hills estate is among some of her properties. 

The Beverly Hills home features a main house with a large master suite, sitting room, fireplace, and two baths. 

A screening room and a poolside pavilion with an additional bedroom and tantalizing facility are also included in the exquisitely situated property.

Sandra's New Orleans Home

Sandra Bullock's Malibu Cottage is among her impressive real estate portfolio
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

In June 2009, Sandra and her ex-husband Jesse James spent $2.24 million on a three-story Gothic Victorian mansion built in 1876 in New Orleans. The 6,615 square-foot residence, also known as the Koch-Mays House, Swiss Chalet House, and Freret's Folly, is adorned with historic elements like ornate ironwork and heavily gilded interiors. 

The home also features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. In addition, it has enough space for Sandra and her spouse to unwind. The actress still owns this home to date. 

Sandra's Renowned Condo

One of the bedrooms in Sandra Bullock's listed Malibu cottage
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Sandra's real estate interests include condos as well. She paid $3.35 million for a two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in West Hollywood's renowned Sierra Towers in February 2014.

The 1,672 square foot home has unmatched views of the city below and is situated on the 22nd level. Sandra put the apartment up for rent in 2017 for $22,000 a month, although it appears that she still owns it. Actor Matthew Perry was the condo's previous owner.

When it comes to real estate, Sandra does not play around. She will undoubtedly be enhancing her portfolio with more desirable properties soon. One can only how long it will take before she finds someone to rent her listed Malibu cottage.

