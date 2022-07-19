Sandra Bullock Puts Her Malibu Beach Cottage Up for Rent

Sandra Bullock, an Oscar-winning actress and seasoned real estate investor has put one of her two Malibu properties up for rent. Those interested in renting from an experienced real estate investor must shell out a hefty sum of $30,000 monthly.

Sandra purchased the property in 2020 for $5.3 million. One can understand why the actress fixed such a huge amount for the property's rent, given its unhindered whitewater views and plentiful amenities.

For more information about the lavish residence, keep scrolling.