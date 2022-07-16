Larry DeWayne Hall:  The Most Elusive And Prolific Mid-Western Serial Killer

While most kids rode their bikes and played basketball with their schoolmates, Larry DeWayne Hall helped his father dig graves at the cemetery. The Indiana native from the city of Wabash was known at an early age for his anti-social behavior and was teased at school for his low IQ.
As a result, the young Hall's perception of his misgivings provided a launch platform to be one of the most prolific serial killers in the history of the United States. In contrast to his outgoing twin brother, Hall cultivated violent sexual urges that led authorities to link him to fifty-four homicide victims over a decade. However, despite serving a life sentence, he has never been convicted of murder.