Larry DeWayne Hall:  The Most Elusive And Prolific Mid-Western Serial Killer

Authorities believe his first victim was Dean Marie Pyle Peters, 14, who disappeared from Forest Hills Central Middle School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Next, the abduction and disappearance of several women followed between 1981 and 1994.

Some of the victims included Debra Jean Cole, 12, who was last seen at her home in Indiana; Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, who was found strangled and sexually mutilated in a wooded area near Honey Creek in Southern Vigo County; Pholia Mylia Chavez, 28, who was found finally identified in 2002; and 10-year-old Linda Weldy whose body was found near her home in 1987.

Though she was fully clothed, an autopsy report established her cause of death due to manual strangulation a short while after being abducted. While Hall attended a War re-enactment five miles from Georgetown, Illinois, 15-year-old Jessica Roach was declared missing after she was last seen walking down the road with her bike to the store.

However, her badly decomposed body was later discovered in a ditch off the 1300 North country road, just twenty miles from Forest Glen Park, where the re-enactment occurred.