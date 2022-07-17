Malaysia Pargo Isn't Fitting In With Her 'Basketball Wives' Castmates

Brinks kept her cool, being pregnant and all, but the other ladies weren't about to make this 'Malaysia mishap' slide. Brittish Williams immediately interjected, "I think I'm confused. This is what I'm trying to figure out, so Ashley used to date your baby daddy," posing the question to Angel. She responded, "After me, yeah."

Brittish reiterated, "After you!" adding, "Not when y'all was together?" Angel replied, "I don't know," looking at Ashley for answers, but before anyone could even say anything, Brittish flew off the handle.

"Malaysia, when I say you be on so much messy ass sh*t and I swear to God!" she snapped. "This is the second time we've had an encounter of her bringing somebody around, whether it was you [Ashley] or anybody that has a problem with someone in the group, that's weird to me, that's weird b*tch!" Brittish said, reminding the ladies of when Malaysia had brought Jennifer's nemesis, Zell Swag, to an event two months earlier.

Malaysia tried to defend herself to the ladies, "I didn't know prior to, she just told me," she said. But Brittish cut her off, "She didn't know Brandi's daddy died, she didn't know f*king Zell had a problem with Jennifer …"

Malaysia couldn't stand the heat, so she got up to leave, but Brandi Maxiell called her back. "You gotta stop walking away all the time, you gotta listen to the whole damn thing … put dem eyebrows down, listen to me you have to listen to the whole thing, sometimes it don't even be that serious, and then you walk away, and then it be a bigger problem than what it should be," Brandi said but Malaysia explains she had to walk away to cool off.