Margot Robbie's Secrets To Looking Fit

Aussie actress Margot Robbie is not only known for her talent and beautiful facial features but many also admire her for her fit physique.

The 32-year-old star, who rose to fame for her playing the role of Naomi in "Wolf of Wallstreet", performs a combination of exercises and opts for a specific diet to stay fit.

According to Marie Claire, the actress is very strict about her fitness regimen and exercises several times a week. She, however, confesses to going for cheat meals at times.

Continue reading to find out more.