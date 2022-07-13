The New Teaser For 'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Asking Pete Davidson To Shower With Her

Insider reports that the season 2 trailer was released on Monday which revealed the season would premiere on the 22nd of November. The trailer ended with a very intriguing scene.

Pete Davidson made a brief appearance at the end of the trailer where he was asked by Kim, "Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?" as she walked through a doorway.

At that moment he was standing next to Khloe, Kim's sister, and responded by comically tossing his phone and cigarette pack in the air to hurriedly follow her towards the bathroom. The actor and comedian also made an off-screen cameo during the post-credit scene at the end of season one when Kardashian called out to Pete to introduce him to her long-time audio producer Erin Paxton.