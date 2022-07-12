Liberal Group Offers Money For SCOTUS Justices' Sightings

Liberal lawmakers and groups mobilized in May, when the media revealed that the Supreme Court was getting ready to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

But their activism made no difference: SCOTUS overturned Roe V. Wade last month in a 5-4 decision, sending shockwaves across the country.

The court's conservative-leaning justices have since been the target of protests, with the situation escalating last week, when a group of protesters harassed Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a D.C. restaurant.

A liberal activist group is now taking things one step further.