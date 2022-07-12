The Bedrock artist who rose to prominence after her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness captivated her 3.6 million Instagram followers with images of herself rocking a spaghetti strap floral dress that flaunted her cleavage. Chanel paired her outfit with a gold purse and matching gold shoes, and her caramel-colored hair was parted in the center with two in the front.

The rapper accessorized with gold necklaces, bangles, and wrist watch. In one snap Chanel, 33 looked everything but pregnant as she posed for the camera alongside her boyfriend Dom Fenison, 30. Another image featured the couple smiling as they posed with friends. Chanel captioned her update:

"Good times in AZ 🌵💖 Fave 1-4?"