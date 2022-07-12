Chanel West Coast is inspiring other pregnant women with the floral mini dress she recently posted on social media. The television personality, rapper, and singer has flooded her timeline with different steamy mom-to-be-looks since announcing her pregnancy and her recent post got viewers gushing. Slide down for a look at Chanel's mini pregnancy-concealing dress that also flattered her shape.
Chanel West Coast Steps Out In A Summer Minidress That Shows Off Her Cleavage
Flaunting Pregnancy Goals
The Bedrock artist who rose to prominence after her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness captivated her 3.6 million Instagram followers with images of herself rocking a spaghetti strap floral dress that flaunted her cleavage. Chanel paired her outfit with a gold purse and matching gold shoes, and her caramel-colored hair was parted in the center with two in the front.
The rapper accessorized with gold necklaces, bangles, and wrist watch. In one snap Chanel, 33 looked everything but pregnant as she posed for the camera alongside her boyfriend Dom Fenison, 30. Another image featured the couple smiling as they posed with friends. Chanel captioned her update:
"Good times in AZ 🌵💖 Fave 1-4?"
Chanel's Gender Reveal Party Dress
Chanel continues to carry on her fashionable legacy through pregnancy. For her gender reveal party, the music star spotted a white maxi dress with a cutout in the upper belly. Chanel's dress had a V-shaped neckline with lacy edges.
The mom-to-be looked elegant as she posed for several snaps with her loved ones. Chanel posted several snaps from the celebration on social media and according to her caption, the Trophies artist and her boyfriend are set to welcome a baby girl into their world.
Inside Chanel's Preparation For A New Era
Chanel is making a few changes in her career as she prepares to welcome her first child. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, the media personality revealed that she plans to tone things down when it comes to her lyrics because she wants to create music that her child can enjoy. Unlike artists who carry on with their usual style after childbirth, Chanel said:
"I want my kids to be able to listen to my music one day and be proud and not be like, ‘Whoa, what was my mom talking about?’ It’s so funny because I already am just so much more conscious about the subject matter of what I’m talking about."
Chanel added that her plans to change her lyrics were simply influenced by her motherly instinct.
What Else Is New?
Chanel’s pregnancy has not only impacted her music style but also plans to release her projects. Speaking with the publication about her recent decisions Chanel revealed that she had been planning to release an album this summer, but she decided to put that on hold for now due to the pregnancy.
The Ridiculousness star, who has been flaunting premium pregnancy glam, also said she has adjusted her busy schedule by canceling several performances due to her high-risk pregnancy. Being a mom as certainly changes a lot of things for Chanel but she is not bothered, instead, the music star is happy her pregnancy will provide enough time to record her new music.