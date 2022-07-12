Miley Cyrus Sizzles In An 80s-Inspired Dress

The queen of makeovers, Miley Cyrus, is back at it. Since she began her career as Miley Stewart by day and Hannah Montana by night, it should be no surprise that she is a master at self-reinvention. She always comes out completely changed, yet I'm never less pleased than the first time.

Miley has been embracing rock 'n' roll recently and has experimented with everything from a platinum blonde mullet to an outfit modeled after the American flag. Her most recent appearance maintains the rocker vibe while being less provocative and is a great fit for her.

Taking It Back To The '80s

Miley Cyrus on stage singing
Shutterstock | 304693075

Several pictures from the singer's BottleRock Festival preshow show her forming shapes. She shared pictures of her looking like a rockstar with her 178 million followers, sporting shaggy platinum metallic blue smokey eyeshadow and a blue and white striped outfit.

We were given a cheeky glimpse of her shoulder tattoo and the two necklaces she was wearing, thanks to the dress' long sleeves that looped over the thumb, asymmetrical neckline, and off-the-shoulder design.

Miley Struts The Streets In Sexy Black Dress

Cyrus completed her look while out and about in New York with a pair of big sunglasses, a sexy black dress accentuating her curves, and a pair of Chanel thong sandals. Thong sandals are maybe even more divisive than the general naked thong trend, which has generated a lot of internet discussion. In essence, it's like a thong for your feet. Her golden gold hair stood out because of the black layers.

On Tonight With Seth Meyer

Miley Cyrus has a reputation for shocking her audience with her attire—or lack thereof—and her May 16th performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers was no exception.

The "Angels Like You" singer, 29, may have been a little more covered up than she had been for some of her earlier outings, but that doesn't make her attire any less provocative. On the contrary, we believe that the silk bustier dress she wore was one of her most elegantly sensual looks yet!

The singer stunned in a jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen peach-colored silk midi dress for her debut on the show featuring an integrated bustier and a delicate bow in the middle.

Check out the video!

From Hannah Montana To Stardom

A picture of Miley Cyrus From when she played Hannah Montana
Wikimedia | Nehrams2020

To say Miley Cyrus has evolved since her Disney days would be an understatement. The singer has seen numerous changes since her days as Hannah Montana, and you might say that each era hit her like a "Wrecking Ball"!

In June 2017, Miley spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her experience working on the Disney Channel; "I feel really kind of far away from that person,"

