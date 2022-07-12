Miley Cyrus Sizzles In An 80s-Inspired Dress

The queen of makeovers, Miley Cyrus, is back at it. Since she began her career as Miley Stewart by day and Hannah Montana by night, it should be no surprise that she is a master at self-reinvention. She always comes out completely changed, yet I'm never less pleased than the first time.

Miley has been embracing rock 'n' roll recently and has experimented with everything from a platinum blonde mullet to an outfit modeled after the American flag. Her most recent appearance maintains the rocker vibe while being less provocative and is a great fit for her.