In PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue, Sweeny described their friendship by saying:

"Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine. She's the sister I always wished I had." And when the pair started working on the set of Euphoria, they would be good friends from the start. According to Apatow, Sweeny looked like the 'sweetest' cast member to approach and Apatow felt that Sweeney was 'so nice'.”

Because of the industry they work in however, the pair knew that their friendship they found was special. Sweeny said:

“It’s surprising that we are able to create the friendship. It’s so hard, not just as girls, to have friendships in our industry because we’re constantly traveling and moving from one project to another. You don’t have that much time to really nurture a friendship. With Euphoria, we spend so much time together.”