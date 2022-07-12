Kelly Clarkson Presents Hilarious Mashup Of 'Thrusting' On Her Show

Clarkson, who appeared in a black wrap dress, addressed fans who watched her show on TV, concerning what went on after the music fades off. Clarkson stated that although her show ended on TV, it goes on and on behind the scenes. The music star shared: “There’s something that happens every day on this show that you never get to see. After I say ‘Have a great day, and if it’s not, change it,’ the band plays out with the credit.”

The American Idol icon stated that for fans at home, the music gently gades, but on the stage “it ain’t so gentle.” The star shared this interesting fact in a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page. The video included a montage of what went on with the show's band as they continued playing.

Towards the end of each performance, Kelly often thrusts her hip forward to signify the last sound from the band. The clip was a montage and mashup of each of her hilarious hip thrusts from different episodes.