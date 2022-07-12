The Kelly Clarkson Show is always a delight when the host and music star Kelly Clarkson goes on stage. However, the daytime show also includes some quirky behind-the-scenes moments that are nothing short of humorous. During a recent episode, the star gave fans a glimpse at what goes behind the scenes.
Kelly Clarkson Presents Hilarious Mashup Of 'Thrusting' On Her Show
Kelly Clarkson’s Synergy With Her Band, Y'all
Clarkson, who appeared in a black wrap dress, addressed fans who watched her show on TV, concerning what went on after the music fades off. Clarkson stated that although her show ended on TV, it goes on and on behind the scenes. The music star shared: “There’s something that happens every day on this show that you never get to see. After I say ‘Have a great day, and if it’s not, change it,’ the band plays out with the credit.”
The American Idol icon stated that for fans at home, the music gently gades, but on the stage “it ain’t so gentle.” The star shared this interesting fact in a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page. The video included a montage of what went on with the show's band as they continued playing.
Towards the end of each performance, Kelly often thrusts her hip forward to signify the last sound from the band. The clip was a montage and mashup of each of her hilarious hip thrusts from different episodes.
Celebrating The Big Wins
Last month, the former “The Voice” host experienced a pivotal moment in her TV career. Clarkson’s eponymous show made headlines for its big win at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards. It was a clean sweep for the superstar who bagged seven awards out of nine nominations.
Taking to her Instagram page, the former The Voice coach gushed over the big win, thanking fans for making it possible and commending her crew. Clarkson bagged the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.
According to Music Mayhem, the other accolades bagged included Outstanding Lightning Direction, Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing, and Outstanding Live Sound Mixing & Editing, among others. Clarkson launched her show in 2019 and since then, she had captivated the hearts of viewers.
Updates On Her Personal Life
While Clarkson’s big win was the highlight of June, she also had to deal with her tumultuous divorce settlement. According to Us Weekly, the Since U Been Gone crooner’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock finally moved out of their Montana ranch. This comes after a rocky period over the ownership of the ranch. Blackstock was said to have purchased a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana.
Inside Their Divorce
Amid splitting their properties and settling payments, the ranch constituted the biggest drama in Blackstock and Clarkson’s divorce. The Stronger singer wished to sell the property but was not allowed to evict Blackstock who lived there and had no financial backing to move out.
Blackstock also seemed to have issues with the security camera in the ranch, as he asked for all to be turned off. Presently it seems he and his ex-wife have reached a consensus and can now progress with a suitable co-parenting arrangement.