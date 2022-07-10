Anna Kendrick In Swimsuit Raises A Toast To Best Friend

It's always a part anytime Anna Kendrick links up with her best friends, the main castmates of Pitch Perfect. The music movie gave the ladies the sisterhood of a lifetime as they continued their friendship ten years later.

Last month, Kendrick joined Kelley Jackle, Chrissy Fit, and their other friends to celebrate Jackle's birthday. They spent their days drinking Hawaiian cocktails on the beach and winning in the pool. Their tight-knit group is enough to make anyone feel jealous.

Scroll for the Post.