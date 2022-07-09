NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Nets-Spurs Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving To LA & Russell Westbrook To San Antonio

Since the 2022 NBA offseason started, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are heavily engaged in a trade discussion involving All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

The Nets were initially hesitant to make a deal with the Lakers due to their limited trade assets, but as of now, it seems like the Purple and Gold is the only team with a real interest in acquiring "Uncle Drew."

However, to increase their chances of reuniting Irving with LeBron James, the Lakers may need to find a third team willing to absorb Russell Westbrook and his $47 million salary in the 2022-23 NBA season.