Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Chic Wedding Dress As She Marries Andrew Form

Percy Jackson alum Alexandra Daddario, 36, married the "most formidable love of her life," Andrew Form, 53, in a dreamy ceremony last month. Everything about the wedding was like a page from a romance novel. From the unconventional wedding dress to the unique venue and short nuptials.

Per her interview with Vogue, the actress wanted it to be as intimate and authentic as possible, given the scheduling conflict between her and Form's careers. Thanks to their wedding planner, they were able to make their dreams come true.

The Most Beautiful Bride In Danielle Frankel

Alex's dress was christened Scarlet by Danielle Frankel for her Summer '22 collection. It was a long gown with corded hand appliqué and Chantilly lace pleated within a silk-wool formed in a column gown and fitted with a tulle Watteau handkerchief train.

She styled her usually shoulder-length brunette hair into a neat chignon and dressed it in a beautiful sheer lace veil draping her skin gracefully. Daddario also kept her makeup light and shoes a simple white court pump fitting with the entire theme of her wedding - playful and authentic.

Dressed For The New Orleans Heat

Too often, we're used to seeing ballgowns and mermaid skirts on the wedding aisle, but Daddario's innovative dress became the subject of many viral tweets and admiration on the internet. Form and she joined the second procession on the streets of New Orleans with complimentary lace parasols - hers Ivory and his black.

Form wore a pinstripe ivory suit, a white shirt from Brunello Cucinelli, and a white boutonniere on his left lapel. Both looks suited the June heat in New Orleans without diminishing their laid-back style.

Keeping It New Orleans

Daddario and Form married at Preservation Hall, then moved to Bar Marilou through the French Quarter for the lively reception filled with typical New Orleans practices, from Tarot Readings to Drinking, Dancing, and listening to Jazz Music.

"We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up," she told Vogue.

After Party And Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Peach

Daddario wore a mini Tulle party dress from Loulou paired with platform Valentino shoes for her reception.

Of course, Daddario couldn't get hitched without wearing something from her favorite designer, Carolina Herrera. Anyone who knows the actress would observe that she's a muse for the designer and never misses a moment to rock one of her creations. She wore a floor-length gown with her hair down for her pre-wedding photo shoot.

