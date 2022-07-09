Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Chic Wedding Dress As She Marries Andrew Form

Percy Jackson alum Alexandra Daddario, 36, married the "most formidable love of her life," Andrew Form, 53, in a dreamy ceremony last month. Everything about the wedding was like a page from a romance novel. From the unconventional wedding dress to the unique venue and short nuptials.

Per her interview with Vogue, the actress wanted it to be as intimate and authentic as possible, given the scheduling conflict between her and Form's careers. Thanks to their wedding planner, they were able to make their dreams come true.