Penelope Cruz Stuns In Black And White Print Dress

As one of the biggest stars in the history of Spanish cinema, Penelope Cruz stands alone for her artistry, poise, beauty, and exceptional style. The actress is known for blazing her trail sartorially, and recently, Penelope looked chic in Chanel at an event in her native Spain earlier this year.

The Academy Award-winning Cruz, now 48, posted the image of herself wearing a Chanel gown to her Instagram followers with a massive total of 6.2 million after she attended the premiere of the movie she stars in, Competencia Oficial, held in Madrid.