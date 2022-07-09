Penelope Cruz keeps it elegant and classy in modern dress.
Penelope Cruz Stuns In Black And White Print Dress
The Latest
'It Just Wasn't Our Time': 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Explains Split From Bobby Schubenski, Shades Heather Dubrow
Penelope Cruz Holds Court
As one of the biggest stars in the history of Spanish cinema, Penelope Cruz stands alone for her artistry, poise, beauty, and exceptional style. The actress is known for blazing her trail sartorially, and recently, Penelope looked chic in Chanel at an event in her native Spain earlier this year.
The Academy Award-winning Cruz, now 48, posted the image of herself wearing a Chanel gown to her Instagram followers with a massive total of 6.2 million after she attended the premiere of the movie she stars in, Competencia Oficial, held in Madrid.
Penelope Dances For Fitness
Penelope is very busy, but she always manages to do what she has to for her family. Cruz keeps fit by dancing for several hours a day, and many forget that she spent many of her formative years studying ballet.
The actress was trained in dance but was forced to choose between acting or dancing as her career. She chose acting but keeps fit by dancing any chance she gets. Since the gym doesn’t seem exciting enough for the actress, she’s used to the dancing discipline and has kept it up with marvelous results.
The Three No’s In Her Diet
Penelope has a high intolerance to gluten, so her diet is gluten-free. But Cruz cuts out two other major things from her diet too - sugar and dairy. This means the actress mostly eats veggies and gets her protein from eating free-range animals.
She also ensures she is well hydrated and told InStyle that hydration wasn’t previously a priority, but she now drinks gallons of water daily. She describes her diet as Mediterranean.
Penelope’s Perfect Family
Penelope married her partner, Javier Bardem - a fellow actor, in 2010. The pair met in 1992 and quietly got married in 2010 in a small, intimate ceremony in the Bahamas. They welcomed a boy named Leo into the world in January 2011 and a girl named Luna two years later.
The actress became an advocate for breastfeeding in public after having her children. The pair also protects their children from social media and the public to help them live and enjoy a normal life.
When asked when the actress feels most beautiful, she said when she is serene, relaxed, and grateful for everything she has in her life. Only then can beauty be there. Else she doesn’t mind how her hair is styled or her makeup looks.