Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Enjoys Day Out With 'Modern Family'

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari joined a host of other vacationers in Turks and Caicos this week as summer intensifies. The businesswoman showed off her athletic body while declaring her love for her "modern family" since she didn't travel alone. Following her divorce from Jay Cutler, Cavallari is ready to build a solid relationship again with a new man. However, this trip was for her children, Camden (9,) Jaxon (8,) and Saylor (6.)

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.