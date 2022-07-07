Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Enjoys Day Out With 'Modern Family'

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari joined a host of other vacationers in Turks and Caicos this week as summer intensifies. The businesswoman showed off her athletic body while declaring her love for her "modern family" since she didn't travel alone. Following her divorce from Jay Cutler, Cavallari is ready to build a solid relationship again with a new man. However, this trip was for her children, Camden (9,) Jaxon (8,) and Saylor (6.)

Read on to see the photos

Family Time In Turks And Caicos Island

The mother of three flaunted her new weight gain and toned abs as she enjoyed a glass of cocktail. She wore a white bikini consisting of a classic triangle top and matching bottoms but covered her face with a wide-brimmed tanned hat. Her messy blonde hair peeked underneath her hat as well as the bottom of a black sunglass.

Staying true to her practice over the years, she kept her children's faces away from the camera showing only their back view as they piled into their vacation home.

Kisses From Her Favorite Boys

Her favorite boys, Jaxon and Camden smothered her face with kisses as they swam in a lake hence covering up most of her body. The only visible parts were her smiling face underneath her raffia bucket hat and black bikini top.

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin," she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see why.

Indulging In Healthy Living

While fans enjoyed the back view of the TV personality's body, it took courage for her to post the picture. She spoke of her stressful lifestyle over the years making her too thin and added that her pictures were a celebration of her new healthy lifestyle and weight gain.

In the next two slides, Cavallari posted old pictures for reference saying she doesn't recognize the girl in them.

Forever A Beach Girl

With her new lifestyle and self-appreciation, Cavallari's fans can expect more bikini pictures in the near future especially since she's admitted to being a Beach Girl forever. As practice, she cheered to the new life wearing an openwork black bikini top and high-waist tie-dye pants. Instead of letting her blonde hair down, however, she kept it in a high ponytail and wore light makeup to keep the mood playful.

