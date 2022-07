Noella Bergener may have split from boyfriend Bobby Schubenski, but that doesn't mean the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has any ill will towards him. In fact, while discussing the reason behind their breakup, Bergener had plenty of good things to say about her ex.

"Bobby's amazing. I have nothing but love and respect and just a lot of gratitude for our path's crossing. A lot with relationships is timing and it just wasn't our time," Bergener told Us Weekly. "I think the most important takeaway from that experience — to tell all the ladies out there — just as important as it is to fall in love and have those feels, it's also equally as important to know when it's time to choose yourself."