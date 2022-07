Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, committed to buying the social network Twitter back in April, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

A prolific tweeter, Musk still uses the popular social media app to comment on various issues and weigh in on the political controversies of the day.

In a recent post, Musk attacked Twitter for suspending the account of Jordan Peterson, the mega-popular Canadian author, and psychologist.