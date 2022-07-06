How Margot Robbie Maintains Her Insanely Fit Figure

Margot Robbie in glittery gold dress.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you haven't been fostering a Margot Robbie obsession ever since she appeared in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, then we can't be friends. Since then, the Aussie actress has been sculpting her already jaw-dropping figure while preparing for huge action-packed roles in Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, and is now the epitome of fit and gorgeous.

Although she's no longer on social media (she deactivated her Instagram and Twitter last year), plenty of fan pages are still posting photos of her stunning physique. Here's how the 32-year-old stays in shape.

Pilates & Tennis

Margot Robbie in plunging caramel gown and long gold earrings.
Shutterstock | 842245

One thing you need to know right off the bat is that Robbie's regular workout routine is very different from what she does to get ripped for her movies. When she's not training for a specific role, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star is all about fun workouts that she actually enjoys, telling Women's Health last year: "[I] really got into Pilates when I moved to L.A. [in 2013] and always feel a lot better after a good stretch."

Aside from Pilates, she's a big fan of playing tennis with friends and toning up with dance classes. The movie star also appears to have taken up roller skating, as seen in photos from the set of her upcoming Barbie movie. Whatever she's doing, it's clearly working!

No Weight Lifting, Please

Margot Robbie in strappy white minidress, tight black pants, and open-heel shoes on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 175467854

You might not know this, but Robbie is a major ice hockey enthusiast and often incorporates her hobby into her cardio workouts. While there are plenty of exercises she enjoys, one thing she's not fond of is weight lifting. In her April 2021 interview with WH, the Dalby, Australia native shared: "I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realized I wasn't so much a fan of lifting weights."

The Sole Exception

However, Robbie learned to warm up to weight lifting while she trained for Suicide Squad with ballerina-turned-fitness-guru Andie Hecker. To prepare for the role of Harley Quinn, she worked out three hours a day and toned her thighs and glutes with heavy-weighted arabesque lifts to look THAT GOOD in those tiny shorts.

Ramping up the weight lifting for I, Tonya, Robbie worked hard to build muscle, telling Australia's Body & Soul that her routine was "weights, mostly, and lots of sit-ups. It's all the stuff you know you're meant to do, but just can never be bothered to do."

According to a 2018 article in Women's Health, she worked closely with figure skating legend Tonya Harding herself to learn her moves and strengthen her core, crushing intensive ab workouts of up to 100 sit-ups a day.

Her Diet

Margot Robbie in black dress with lace sleeves.
Shutterstock | 1092671

With a fourth Harley Quinn movie announced (after Birds of Prey and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad), Robbie is not slowing down. The actress puts just as much work into her diet as she does with her exercise, sharing to Emirates Woman in 2015 that she banned almost all saturated fats and processed foods from her plate.

"Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I’ll have an immunity-boosting smoothie," she said. "I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato."

That's not to say that she doesn't have her cheat days, especially when she's not working. "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it," she explained, confessing: "But if I have to get in a bikini then I'll eat carrot sticks for three days."

