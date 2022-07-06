How Margot Robbie Maintains Her Insanely Fit Figure

With a fourth Harley Quinn movie announced (after Birds of Prey and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad), Robbie is not slowing down. The actress puts just as much work into her diet as she does with her exercise, sharing to Emirates Woman in 2015 that she banned almost all saturated fats and processed foods from her plate.

"Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I’ll have an immunity-boosting smoothie," she said. "I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato."

That's not to say that she doesn't have her cheat days, especially when she's not working. "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it," she explained, confessing: "But if I have to get in a bikini then I'll eat carrot sticks for three days."