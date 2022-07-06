How Margot Robbie Maintains Her Insanely Fit Figure

If you haven't been fostering a Margot Robbie obsession ever since she appeared in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, then we can't be friends. Since then, the Aussie actress has been sculpting her already jaw-dropping figure while preparing for huge action-packed roles in Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, and is now the epitome of fit and gorgeous.
Although she's no longer on social media (she deactivated her Instagram and Twitter last year), plenty of fan pages are still posting photos of her stunning physique. Here's how the 32-year-old stays in shape.