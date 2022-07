Baker Mayfield has had some attitude and character issues throughout his brief career in the league, so it's easy to understand why he's not a favorite among some of his colleagues.

But it's not like he can't play at all. He did lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time in forever and was at least decent when healthy despite having multiple OCs and HCs in every season in the league.

Is he overpaid? Yes. Is he a scrub? No, by any means.

So, even if the Browns don't find him a trade suitor right away, there should be league-wide interest in him at some point in the season. With that in mind, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk predicted some dark horse destinations for him.