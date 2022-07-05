NBA Rumors: Proposed Kevin Durant-Celtics Blockbuster Sends Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis & Multiple Draft Assets To Nets

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to change teams this offseason. Durant may have initially expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season but after they refused to give Kyrie Irving a massive contract extension, he changed his mind about staying and demanded a trade from Brooklyn.

However, though KD looked determined to leave, the Nets aren't expected to move him just for the sake of granting his trade request. In the potential deal involving the two-time NBA champion, they are expected to demand a massive trade package in return.