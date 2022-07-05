NBA Rumors: Proposed Kevin Durant-Celtics Blockbuster Sends Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis & Multiple Draft Assets To Nets

Kevin Durant finding an open teammate
Shutterstock | 478222

Sports
JB Baruelo

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to change teams this offseason. Durant may have initially expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season but after they refused to give Kyrie Irving a massive contract extension, he changed his mind about staying and demanded a trade from Brooklyn.

However, though KD looked determined to leave, the Nets aren't expected to move him just for the sake of granting his trade request. In the potential deal involving the two-time NBA champion, they are expected to demand a massive trade package in return.

The Latest

Six Dead, Dozens Injured In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Enjoys 'Sunshine' At The Lake

'You're Boring And Rude': 'RHODubai' Cast Fire Back At 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna

Joe Rogan Reveals Who He'd Back For President In 2024

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks In Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Jazz & Sixers

Sending Kevin Durant To Beantown

Kevin Durant going back to offense
Shutterstock | 1024723

In a recent article, Dan Devine of The Ringer came up with five most interesting trade packages that the Nets could get from trading Durant. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal wherein the Nets would be sending Durant to one of their Eastern Conference rivals - the Boston Celtics. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be acquiring Durant from the Nets in exchange for a trade package that includes Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, and multiple future draft assets and pick swaps.

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Is Kevin Durant Worth Paying The King's Ransom?

Kevin Durant wearing Team USA jersey
Shutterstock | 478222

With his age and injury history, giving up Brown and other precious trade assets for Durant would be a huge gamble for the Celtics. However, when healthy, adding Durant to the core of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Al Horford would undeniably strengthen the Celtics' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season. Aside from having plenty of championship experience, Durant would give the Celtics a more consistent playoff contributor and a player who can step up and lead their offense in crucial situations when the opposing team's defense is focused on Tatum.

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Kevin Durant An Upgrade Over Jaylen Brown

Kevin Durant dunks the ball
Wikimedia | Chrishmt0423

Swapping Brown for Durant would make a lot of sense for the Celtics, especially if they are serious about ending their title drought next year. Brown may have grown into an All-Star, but most people would agree that he's still not on the same level as Durant. Compared to Brown, Durant is a better scorer, rebounder, on-court facilitator, and floor spacer. Last season, the 33-year-old small forward 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Nets Get Ideal Trade Package For Kevin Durant

Jaylen Brown scoring for the Celtics
Wikimedia | FMSky

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets as it would give them the type of assets that they want in return for Durant - an All-Star level player and multiple future draft assets. Brown may be only viewed as Tatum's sidekick in Boston, but he has in no doubt the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. If Ben Simmons can regain his confidence and bring back his All-Star form, he could form an intriguing pairing with Brown next season. In addition to Brown and multiple draft picks, the Nets would also be receiving a young and promising big man in Williams and a veteran center in Theis.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.