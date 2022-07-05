FBI Still Searching For Answers About Rachel Cooke's Disappearance 20 Years Later

When her mother, Janet, left for work at 8 a.m. on January 10, 2002, Rachel was still fast asleep on the couch, as she finally had some time to relax since college was out for the semester.

When Rachel woke up, she decided to go for her training run since she was on the school cross-country team and was taking regular four-mile runs in the morning to keep in shape during her off-season.

Authorities believe that Rachel left home at around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing her at various points on her route. Several neighbors saw her at 11 a.m., near the end of her run, just about 200 yards from her home. That is the last time someone is confirmed to have seen Rachel alive.