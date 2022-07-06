Tabitha Tuders' Family Still Searching For Answers As To What Happened To Her

On August 19, 2003, five months after Tabitha's disappearance, Heaven Ross, an 11-year-old girl, disappeared in the morning hours on her way to school in Northport, Alabama.

Authorities believed Tabitha's and Heaven's cases were connected, given the similar circumstances in their disappearances and other features of their cases. Heaven's remains were found in Holt, Alabama, three years after she disappeared, and police have not indicated whether they still believe the two cases could have any links.

Another suspect was provided by a prison snitch who accused a fellow cellmate of confessing to her abduction and murder in a message scratched into a window in prison. That lead failed to go anywhere and was eventually ruled out as being a cruel hoax.

Few other suspects have been publicly named by police in the years following Tabitha's disappearance. But her parents have refused to give up hope. Police have refused to give up in the search as well.