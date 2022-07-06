How To Tell If She Wants More Than A Friendship

Some of the most meaningful relationships are often born out of friendships. Getting to know someone on a friend level, with no strings attached, takes away any type of pressure. Both parties have their guard down and can get to know each other without games or hidden agendas. Then the trouble begins. At this point, one or both parties usually catch some feelings - beginning the awkward phase when you’re not sure how your friend feels. You think they feel the same but are you sure? What if you’re wrong? Is it worth taking that leap of faith?