Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Celebrates 4th Of July

Nicole Scherzinger showed her 5.4 million followers on Instagram how to celebrate Independence day Mykonos style. Since the summer began two months ago, the singer treated them to videos and pictures of her time on vacation. Her trip around Europe started about two weeks before she turned 44. Thom Evans, her partner, celebrated with her in grand style, and they shared more parts of their relationship with fans through their journey.

Diving Into The 4th of July

Scherzinger wore a navy blue bikini with a high-rise bottom and matching top with a wide keyhole baring her cleavage. She wore her long black hair down allowing the pool to sleek it back after her brief swim.

The singer shared more pictures from her Spain trip including one where she and Thom detoured for a friend's wedding. Then, she snuck close-up shots of her swimwear in the slides.

Bringing In Her Birthday In Style With Thom Evans

As her birthday drew nearer, Nicole and Thom dressed up for a night out in the city. Then, she wrote a heartfelt message celebrating her life. The message gave a glimpse of her Hawaiian heritage as she declared the ocean her happy place.

She wrote,

"Feeling so overwhelmed with Gratitude and Love as I approach another year around the sun. Taking a jog around one of the most beautiful places in the world, is just what I needed to be with nature and Akua, before the birthday celebrations begin. This. Is. My. Happy. Place. 🙏🏽🤍"

A Detour To Ibiza, Spain

Before going to the Greek Island of Mykonos, Nicole enjoyed a boat ride in Ibiza. She shared a picture of her three-piece swimwear including a triangle top, matching bottoms, and a short sarong. The blue and gold print outfit covered parts of her body while leaving other fit angles bare. She also accessorized it with protective eyewear to keep the sun from scorching her eyes.

Redefining Balance With Sarah Jake Roberts

In May, Scherzinger said the greatest gift every human being can achieve is balance while quoting author, Sarah Jake Roberts. She practices her sentiments by taking breaks between her career whenever she feels overwhelmed and it has helped her stay sane.

Essentially, Nicole doesn't need a special occasion to treat herself to nice things because "just wanting to" is reason enough. She learned it from Roberts' book and her teachings via Instagram and workshops.

