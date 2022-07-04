Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Celebrates 4th Of July

Nicole Scherzinger showed her 5.4 million followers on Instagram how to celebrate Independence day Mykonos style. Since the summer began two months ago, the singer treated them to videos and pictures of her time on vacation. Her trip around Europe started about two weeks before she turned 44. Thom Evans, her partner, celebrated with her in grand style, and they shared more parts of their relationship with fans through their journey.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.