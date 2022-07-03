NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Bulls For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Coby White & Draft Picks In Proposed Trade

Since the 2022 NBA offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star small forward Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant may have initially expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season. But, after the team declined to give Kyrie Irving a massive contract extension, he changed his mind about staying and demanded a trade from Brooklyn.

As of now, several aspiring contenders in dire need of additional star power are closely monitoring his situation with the Nets.