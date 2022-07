In celebration of the new season, Manuel wore a dark printed long-sleeve one-piece from lululemon. The pro-surfer also posed with her dad, Selso, who introduced her to surfing. She said he was her surf partner for life, and she looked happy standing by his side with their surfboards. Manuel wore her long black hair in a sleeked-back style and propped a black sunglass on it as she smiled into the blue and white sky.

The older Manuel wore a black round-neck t-shirt over jean shorts, and they both stood barefooted as they prepared for their ride on the wave.